Jason Kelce, Beau Allen, and a miniature horse named Doug star in Garage Beer’s stinky new Super Bowl ad

Lincoln the bald eagle won’t be the only hometown favorite appearing on Philly area TV screens during Super Bowl LX.

Former Eagles players Jason Kelce and Beau Allen will star in a Super Bowl commercial for Garage Beer that will air locally on Sunday.

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who co-owns the beer brand with his brother, isn’t in the ad. But it won’t be lacking star power. The pair of Super Bowl champions are joined by a new partner in crime, Doug the miniature horse.

The ad, which was filmed on a farm near Conshohocken and is properly titled “Brotherly Shovel,” features the Budweiser Clydesdales pulling a beer wagon to reveal Doug — and a large pile of manure.

“We make a promise to do things the right way,” the narrator says. “To respect the tradition. And to shovel what tradition leaves behind.”

This isn’t the first time Allen and Kelce have partnered on projects for Garage Beer. They also worked together on other commercials for brand, as well as longer projects like Brewmite and Thermal Buzz that pay tribute to some of Kelce’s favorite childhood movies.

You can watch the full one-minute Super Bowl spot below …