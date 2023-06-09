Skip to content
Former Neumann Goretti star Sydni Townsend reaches NCAA hurdles finals

The University of Houston senior ran the seventh-fastest semifinal time in 55.95 seconds.

Sydni Townsend of the University of Houston competes in the 400 hurdles championship at the Penn Relays.
University of Houston senior Syndi Townsend advanced to the finals of the 400-meter hurdles on Thursday at the NCAA track and field championships in Austin, Texas.

The former Neumann Goretti track standout ran the seventh-fastest semifinal time (55.95 seconds) and is Houston’s first hurdler to reach the 400-meter finals since assistant coach Sandra Glover in 1991.

Townsend, who was the ACC freshman of the year at the University of Pittsburgh in 2019, is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s finale at 9:27 p.m.

