A Drexel win over Winthrop and La Salle improving to 2-0 highlight Saturday’s hoops slate

Jhamir Brickus scored a game-high 22 points to lead La Salle in a 79-74 win over Northeastern inside Tom Gola Arena on Saturday. The Explorers are now 2-0 for the first since the 2017-18 season.

La Salle guard Anwar Gill added 15 points and seven rebounds and Khalil Brantley finished with 14 points. Joe Pridgen led the Huskies (1-1) with 18 points.

Another non-league game awaits the Explorers on Tuesday when they’ll take on Bucknell once again inside Tom Gola Arena (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Amari Williams’ double-double leads Drexel past Winthrop

Drexel center Amari Williams played a leading role in Drexel’s 74-72 road win over Winthrop. Williams finished with a team-high 22 points and added 11 rebounds.

Yame Butler chipped in 15 points and Lamar Oden Jr. had 13 as the Dragons improved to 1-1. Kacen Harrison led Winthrop with 19 points, a game-high.

Drexel returns to Big 5 action when it welcomes Temple to the Daskalakis Athletic Center. (7 p.m., FloHoops).

La Salle freshman leads Explorers in a win over American

Nicole Melious dropped a team and game-high 22 points in a 62-53 La Salle win over American in women’s basketball action on Saturday.

Melious, a freshman from Staten Island, made four threes, the most of any player on the afternoon. Defensively, Explorers guard Gabby Turco accounted for 10 rebounds.

Emily Johns led American with 22 points as well while teammate Lauren Stack added 16 points. La Salle returns to the floor for a Big 5 matchup against Drexel on Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

Smith, Welch combine for 50 to lead St. Joe’s past Yale

Behind MacKenzie Smith’s 25-point, nine-rebound effort, St. Joseph’s cruised to a 66-45 win over Yale on Saturday. The Hawks (2-0) were also bolstered by a 25-point, eight-rebound outing by guard Chloe Welch.

Yale was led by contributions from Jenna Clark (nine points), Nyla McGill (11 rebounds) and Brenna McDonald (11 rebounds).

The Hawks now prepare for a quick turnaround against Penn in a Big 5 matchup on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

Temple starters put on a clinic in a win over Bucknell

Temple’s entire starting five finished in double digits as the Owls celebrated a 77-53 win over Bucknell that improved them to 2-1 on the season.

Senior transfer Ines Piper led Temple with 13 points and fellow transfer Kendall Currence came off the bench to score 10 points and add seven rebounds.

Emma Theodorsson led Bucknell with 12 points off the bench.

Temple is back in action this week when it heads out on the road to face to Ole Miss on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).