St. Joe’s, Penn, La Salle women earn big wins while Temple’s and La Salle’s skids continue

Talya Brugler and Mackenzie Smith had some of their finest performances of the season for St. Joseph’s in a 64-60 win over Duquesne on Saturday at Hagan Arena.

Brugler finished with 25 points, and Smith added 23 as the Hawks (19-9, 9-7) head into the Atlantic 10 tournament next week as one of the top five teams in the conference.

Tess Myers and Precious Johnson had 12 points apiece for the Dukes (18-11, 8-8), while Megan McConnell added 12 rebounds.

The A-10 women’s tournament runs from Wednesday to Saturday at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

Penn powers past Dartmouth

Kayla Padilla scored a game-high 23 points in Penn’s 54-37 win over Dartmouth on Saturday at Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, N.H.

Padilla shot 5 of 10 from three in 40 minutes of work as Penn (17-9, 9-4 Ivy League) moved into third place in the standings. Jordan Obi added 11 points for the Quakers, and forward Floor Toonders hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds.

Mekkena Boyd led Dartmouth (2-25, 0-13) with 12 points off the bench.

Just one more regular season game remains before the start of Ivy Madness as Penn will host league leaders Princeton (20-5, 11-2) on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+, NBCSP).

Temple upended by Wichita State

Temple’s skid continued following a 79-67 road loss to Wichita State.

Aleah Nelson led the Owls with 16 points. Tarriyona Gary (15 points) and Caranda Perea (14 points) also were major contributors, but the Owls (10-17, 5-10 American Athletic Conference) saw their losing streak increase to six despite taking a one-point lead into the half following an 8-0 run to end the second quarter.

Jane Asinde and Curtessia Dean both scored 22 points to lead the Shockers.

The last time Temple won was a 72-59 win over Wichita State (16-12, 6-9) on Feb. 1.

Temple has one more game remaining before the start of the AAC tournament and will look to end the regular season on a high note against SMU on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

La Salle men fall on the road

La Salle fell, 92-85, to George Washington in Washington, extending its losing streak to three games.

Fousseyni Drame and Daeshon Shepherd led the Explorers with 14 points apiece, while Josh Nickelberry had 13 points, and Khalil Brantley contributed 12. Hassan Drame and Rokas Jocius also added 10.

The Colonials were led by James Bishop’s 29 points. Hunter Dean (21 points) also carried the load in scoring.

La Salle (13-16, 7-8 Atlantic 10) went into halftime with a 42-40 lead. However, GW (15-14, 9-7), which shot 58.6% from the field to La Salle’s 40%, quickly reclaimed the lead and held onto it.

The Explorers will remain on the road to take on Dayton on Tuesday (7 p.m., NBCSP+).