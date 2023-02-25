Eric Dixon’s career day paces Villanova in win over Creighton, Ryan Kalkbrenner

How do you beat a team with one of the best 7-footers in the country when your center is a mere 6-foot-8?

With that 6-8 center.

Matched up with Creighton Goliath center Ryan Kalkbrenner, Eric Dixon put up his best performance of his Villanova career. He scored a career-high 31 points to lead Villanova to a 79-67 win over No. 19 Creighton at Wells Fargo Center, Villanova’s second consecutive win over a ranked team.

Stat leaders

Cam Whitmore finished with 17, and Mark Armstrong added 11. Justin Moore had eight points and eight assists.

Kalkbrenner did some damage, scoring 18 on 7-of-9 shooting. Arthur Kaluma had 19, but the rest of the Bluejays struggled. Creighton (18-11, 12-6 Big East) shot 39% as a team, 19.2% from three.

What we saw

Villanova (15-14, 9-9) turned Creighton’s size advantage into a disadvantage. The Wildcats picked on the 7-1 Kalkbrenner defensively, forcing him to guard the perimeter. Dixon was hot early, making two threes in the first three minutes of the game, and when Kalkbrenner started biting on pump fakes, Dixon and other Wildcats drove past him into the paint.

The first 15 minutes were Villanova’s best shooting performance of the season. The Wildcats went on a 25-8 run midway through the first half, capitalizing on their own hot shooting and a 12 consecutive missed threes from the Bluejays.

Creighton made a run in the second half, shaving a 17-point lead to seven, but a Dixon three and a three-point play put the game out of reach once more.

Back at full strength

Villanova improved to 5-4 with Justin Moore in the lineup but 5-1 in its last six games. That stretch nearly overlaps with the return of Jordan Longino from injury, and he has played in the last five games.

Kyle Neptune’s first season at the helm has been marred by injuries, with Moore’s Achilles, Whitmore’s right thumb, and Longino’s hamstring. However, the Wildcats will have their most important players healthy for the Big East tournament.

Up next

Villanova plays its final Big East road game of the season on Tuesday at Seton Hall (8:30 p.m., FS1), before finishing with UConn (21-7, 10-7) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m., Fox).

A win over Seton Hall (16-13, 9-9) virtually would clinch the No. 6 seed for Villanova, meaning it will play at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Big East tournament. The Wildcats would need to win out and UConn lose at home to DePaul to move into fifth place and receive a bye.