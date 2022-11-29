Doubleheaders will return to The Palestra Wednesday as Temple (3-4) and La Salle (3-3) travel south of their respective home courts to face off at the hallowed arena. They will be followed by Saint Joseph’s (2-3) and Penn (5-4).

After defeating Drexel (3-4) Sunday and improving to 2-0 in City 6 play, the Owls aim to improve to 2-0 in Big 5 play and extend their winning streak over La Salle to four games.

Looking at Temple

The Owls are moving on from last week’s 0-2 performance at the Empire Classic and looking to make the best of their remaining non-conference schedule. Sophomore guards Khalif Battle and Hysier Miller will lead the Owls in that effort.

Battle averages 18.7 points per game on 43.8% shooting, picking up from where he left off in last year’s injury-shortened season. Miller has been promoted to starting point guard, averaging 8.6 points and leading the Owls with 5.4 assists per game. Miller had the best game of his career against the Dragons as he finished with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting to pair with seven assists.

The status of Temple frontcourt members Jahlil White and Jamille Reynolds is currently unknown. White has missed Temple’s last two games with a knee injury and Reynolds is questionable after leaving Sunday’s game with an upper-leg injury.

“I think [Reynolds] is going to be okay,” said Temple head coach Aaron McKie. “You’ve got to see what happens overnight…[White] had a few things that were going on.”

Looking at La Salle

La Salle is powered by the backcourt of Khalil Brantley and Josh Nickelberry. They are averaging a combined 30 points per game. Nickelberry leads the Explorers from beyond the arc, shooting 39.1% from three.

In the frontcourt are seniors Hassan and Fousseyni Drame. The twins, who transferred from Saint Peter’s after its first Elite 8 appearance last season, combine to average 21 points and 11 rebounds.

These two have a history

The Owls own a 79-42 all-time record over the Explorers. Temple has won 32 of the last 40 meetings between these two teams, and won last year’s matchup, 73-57.

Student vs teacher

Wednesday will be the first time Fran Dunphy coaches against Temple since leaving the school. Dunphy took over for John Chaney at Temple in 2006 and coached the Owls until 2019, when he handed the keys over to Aaron McKie. Dunphy then served as the school’s interim athletic director from 2020-2021 when Pat Kraft left Temple for Boston College.

Dunphy returned to his alma mater in April, weeks after La Salle fired Ashley Howard. He is now the only person in history to coach at three different Big 5 schools (including Penn and Temple), having won four coach of the year awards and 12 regular season conference championships in his career.

“These next couple of days will present many memories,” Dunphy said. “Going back to The Palestra again, coaching and playing against two programs that I did coach in the past. But once the ball goes up, I’ll just be thinking about my own La Salle guys.”

On Wednesday night, Dunphy aims to pick up a win against McKie, his former assistant, for his first Big 5 win as head coach of the Explorers.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” McKie said. “A guy that got me involved in the college game. Now I’m coaching here, he’s at La Salle, and I get the opportunity to compete against him and coach against him. It should be fun.”

Up next

Temple hosts Virginia Commonwealth (4-2) on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPNU), while La Salle visits Penn for back-to-back games in West Philly.