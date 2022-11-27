Sophomore shooting guard Khalif Battle led all scorers with 25 points and added seven rebounds Sunday as Temple snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Drexel, 73-61, at the Liacouras Center.

The Owls (3-4) were without forward Jahlil White again as he nurses a knee injury. With 8 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game, Temple center Jamille Reynolds collided with Drexel big man Amari Williams on a loose ball and left the game with a right knee injury. The sophomore could not put any weight on the leg and did not return to the floor.

Statistical leaders

Point guard Hysier Miller scored 20 points and had seven assists for the Owls. He is beginning to hit his stride for Temple, commanding the offense and creating shots for his teammates.

Williams led the Dragons (3-4) with 18 points and six rebounds. He was too much for Temple to handle on the low block as he scored at will with a plethora of hooks and dunks.

What we saw

Sophomore guard Damian Dunn is working his way out of a slump, but Temple was able to find ways to score. With Miller and Battle jelling on the floor, the Owls found ways to get to the rim and create easier shots. Dunn made 3 of 9 shots and finished with nine points.

For Drexel, Williams and guard Justin Moore, who finished with 14 points, were the only sources of offense. The Dragons need more players to contribute down the line if they plan on winning the Colonial Athletic Association. They also have to tighten up on defense as they allowed Temple to convert 56.3% of its field goals on Sunday, both from distance and overall.

Momentum shifts

Temple had a scoring drought of more than two minutes but still held a 35-31 lead at the half. Drexel put together a 6-0 run to take a 43-41 lead, but Temple followed that up with a 7-0 run later in the half as Drexel went scoreless for more than three minutes.

The Owls went on one last run late in the second half to seal the game. Aided by three Dragons turnovers, Temple went on a 15-0 run without Reynolds on the floor.

Up next

Up next for Temple is a 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup with La Salle (3-3) at the Palestra as part of a Big 5 doubleheader. For Drexel, it’s a Wednesday home game at 7 p.m. against Lafayette (1-6).