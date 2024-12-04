Temple, Villanova sign a total of 14 football players during the early period of national signing day

Wednesday marked the first national signing day of the 2024-25 offseason, and two of the city’s biggest college football programs brought in several new faces.

Amid an FCS playoff push — Villanova is preparing for its second-round matchup against Incarnate Word on Saturday (1 p.m. ESPN+) — the Wildcats secured nine players. Temple, which officially hired new head coach K.C. Keeler just three days ago after its fourth consecutive 3-9 season, signed five players, including a top quarterback prospect.

Advertisement

Both schools have one more national signing day on Feb. 5, 2025, but here’s a look at who both programs secured in the early signing period.

» READ MORE: Hiring K.C. Keeler will define the tenure of Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson

Temple

The Owls went offense-heavy. Four of their five signees were skill position players, highlighted by St. Joseph’s Prep wide receiver Rameir Hardy and Maret School [D.C.] quarterback Camren Boykin.

Hardy announced his commitment in July and will play in the Pennsylvania 6A state semifinals against Pittsburgh Central Catholic this weekend. In the Prep’s quarterfinal win against Downingtown West, Hardy had four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Boykin threw for 2,092 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just three interceptions this season. He could have a chance to compete for a job this offseason with Owls backup Chris Dietrich entering the transfer portal.

Temple also received signatures from tight end Ryder Kusch of Princeton’s Hun School running back De’Carlos Young from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School [Md.], and defensive back Jamarcus Pierre from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Florida.

» READ MORE: Meet Camren Boykin, a top quarterback in Virginia who pledged to play at Temple this summer

On Wednesday, Keeler, who just had his introductory press conference on Tuesday, wrote in a statement his excitement to work with this first class.

“Signing day is always a big event in a college football player’s life, and I’m so happy that Camren, Rameir, Ryder, Jamarcus, and De’Carlos have agreed to play football here at Temple University,” Keeler wrote. “I had a chance to watch their film over the last few days, and I’m really excited that they will help us elevate the talent on our roster.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Temple athletics right here!

Villanova

Coach Mark Ferrante’s Wildcats program announced commitments from nine players on Wednesday, six on offense and three on defense.

Linebacker Michael Gaul from State College High School leads the pack. The 6-foot-1 senior made his verbal pledge in September and finished the year with 72 tackles, 3½ sacks, three interceptions, and four fumble recoveries. He had 107 tackles as a junior.

Defensive backs Amari Jackson (Beaver Area High School) and Brenden Toppin (Suffield Academy in Connecticut) will also join the Wildcats’ defense. Jackson had four interceptions and a blocked punt this season before Beaver Area fell to Avonworth in the 3A quarterfinals on Nov. 8.

On the other side, Ferrante signed three offensive linemen to his 2025 class. Matthias Ogrinc from Saint Sebastian’s School [MA], Thomas Brown from Chelmsford High School [MA], and Chris Therien from Cherokee High School [NJ] inked their letters as well. If the name sounds familiar it should as Therien is the son of former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien.

The Wildcats have allowed nearly three sacks per game this season but rank in the top 50 among FCS teams in average rushing yards. These signings could boost the Villanova front in the next few years.

Pope John Paul II School wide receiver Braden Reed, Camden High School receiver D’Hani Cobbs, and Camden Catholic tight end Sean Welde also joined the class.

Reed had 169 rushing yards and 1,243 receiving yards this season, reaching the end zone 20 times. Cobbs had 369 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Welde played a big role during the Fighting Irish’s 9-2 season.

Up next …

The winter transfer portal will open on Dec. 9 and last until Dec. 28. It will re-open on April 16 during spring camp. In the case of Temple, players have 13 more days to enter the portal after Stan Drayton was fired on Nov. 17. That would end the Owls’ designated 30-day window.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Villanova athletics right here!