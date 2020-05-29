Answer: Right now, it looks like it’s going to be up to the individual conferences as to when they play based on, obviously, the state and local guidelines. We’re going to take the best practices and medical advice from our own medical advisory group, from the CDC, the NCAA Medical Advisory Group, but if we get the green light from those groups and the feeling is that we will at this point, it looks like the NCAA has basically said it is up to the conferences individually to make that decision. And we’re trying to work toward a consensus with P-5 (Power 5) and G-5 (Non-power five schools) in terms of FBS football. We’re hoping that we can start the season, on time or at least at the same time. Also, as you know, there might be some schools that can’t start when other schools can start. So we might have to some extent, a staggered schedule. I think our conference is still weighing that.