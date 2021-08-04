Temple is projected to finish 10th in the American Athletic Conference’s football preseason rankings, two spots below their predicted finish from a year ago.

The Owls finished second to last in the conference with a 1-6 record last year, playing an abbreviated season and the fewest total games of any team in the conference. Its 46 points in this year’s preseason poll are Temple’s fewest heading into a season since it joined the conference in 2013.

Cincinnati was appointed the early favorite to win the league title thanks to 22 first-place votes from select media members.

Last season’s conference championship was the first for the Bearcats since joining the AAC after finishing 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play. They were led by the high-yielding play of quarterback Desmond Ridder, the conference’s 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.

Central Florida, SMU, Houston, Memphis round out the top-5 projected finishers of the conference’s 11 member institutions.

The conference’s preseason favorite has ended up winning the league title twice since its inception in 2013 — Cincinnati tying for the title in 2014 and UCF in 2018.

Temple graduate center C.J. Perez received individual recognition, being named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, awarded to the nation’s most outstanding center in Division I College Football. This is the second consecutive year he’s been named to the list.

The only other Owl to be named to a similar list is Re-al Mitchell. The redshirt sophomore quarterback was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, recognizing student athletes who have a positive impact on society.

Last season saw the AAC send a team to a New Year’s Six bowl for the fifth time in the seven-year history of the College Football Playoff structure.

The 2021 season in the American begins Sept. 2 with Temple traveling to Rutgers, slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m.