Remember the time former Sixers GM Billy King shut down Temple legend Mark Macon? King does.

Billy King didn’t hold back.

As the keynote speaker at Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communications 12th annual Sports Media Summit last week, the former Philadelphia 76ers general manager had a good deal to say — about helping to defeat one of the Owls’ best teams in program history.

King opened the event, spending 45 minutes giving advice, telling stories, and fielding questions from a room full of aspiring media professionals. Among the questions he received, one focused on what went into his standout defensive performance against Temple legend Mark Macon in the Elite Eight round of the 1988 NCAA Tournament.

Temple finished the 1988 regular season as the No. 1 team in the nation with a 32-2 record, earning the top seed in the East region of the NCAA tournament bracket. After convincing wins against Lehigh, Georgetown, and Richmond, the Owls were set to take on King and the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.

King was tasked with guarding Macon, who entered the game with an average of 20 points per game as a freshman. Thanks to some scouting he did during the season, King had an idea on how to stop the then-Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year.

“I noticed every time Mark liked to shoot a jump shot he went to his left,” King said. “I’m going to take those chances, and force him right ... He wasn’t in rhythm going to his right.”

Macon averaged 23 points per game on 46% shooting during the first three rounds but only scored 13 points on 20% shooting against Duke. King’s scouting report performance contributed to the Owls losing 63-53 to the Blue Devils.

In Philly basketball lore, King as the former general manager of the Sixers is better known for his construction of the 2001 NBA Finals team, led by NBA Hall of Fame point guard Allen Iverson. However, at Temple and to King, he’ll always be known for shutting down one of Temple’s all-time players on one of the biggest stages in college basketball.