Broncos release former Temple kicker Brandon McManus

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that they have released Brandon McManus, one of the most productive kickers in franchise history. Denver released the former Temple standout with a post-June 1 designation.

“Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community,” George Paton, the Broncos’ general manager, said in a statement. “Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

McManus, 31, was the last player remaining on the team from the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers on Feb. 7, 2016. In his second season with Denver, he made all 10 of his postseason field-goal, including five kicks in a divisional-round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He posted three seasons in which he made at least 85% of his field-goal attempts. In 2020, McManus made 10 field goals from 50-plus yards. He ranks second in team history in field-goal percentage and total points.

McManus connected on only 28 of his 36 field-goal attempts in 2022.

A kicker and punter at Temple from 2009-12, McManus holds the Owls career records for points (338), field goals made (60), field goals attempted (83), and punting average (45.3).