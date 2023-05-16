Camren Wynter joins Temple basketball as special assistant to head coach Adam Fisher

Former Drexel and Penn State guard Camren Wynter will join the Temple men’s basketball program as a special assistant to new head coach Adam Fisher.

Wynter will now join associate head coach Michael Huger and assistant coaches Chris Clark and Bobby Jordan on Fisher’s staff.

Fisher, who called Wynter an “up-and-coming superstar in the coaching profession,” helped lead Penn State to its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in more than a decade.

He played just one season for the Nittany Lions as a transfer from Drexel, where in his three seasons he was a three-time all-conference selection in the Colonial Athletic Association as well as the 2019 Rookie of the Year. Wynter left Drexel ranked No. 3 in program history in assists (577) and No. 6 in points (1,657).

“I am extremely excited to have Cam Wynter join our Temple basketball family,” Fisher said. “Cam is someone that is very special to my family and me, and I am thrilled that he gets to start his coaching career on our staff.”

Wynter, a Hempstead, N.Y. native, has a history with Fisher, who took the head coach job at Temple coming off an assistant role at Penn State. Now, Wynter will start his coaching career where his college career began — as a member of a Big 5 program (Drexel joined the Big 5 shortly after the 2022-23 season).

“I’m excited to get back to Philadelphia and work for one of my mentors in Coach Fisher,” Wynter said. “We spent a lot of time together this past year on and off the court. He’s given me a great opportunity to be a valuable asset to the coaching staff. Temple is a university with great academics and an amazing basketball history. I can’t wait to get to work with Coach Fisher, the staff, the community, and be a part of this historic basketball program.”

