Temple wants more fans inside the Liacouras Center. It knows more winning teams is the first step.

One of the goals for Temple Athletics in 2023-24?

Sellout the Liacouras Center. Again and again.

The Owls got a taste of what that atmosphere could look like just this past season when the men’s basketball program played No. 3 Houston in front of a sold-out crowd. It was the first time since 2020 against Villanova, Liacouras Center could announce it was at capacity.

Temple noted an average of 5,055 fans attended each men’s game at the Liacouras Center this season. How much of a skew courtesy of the sold-out crowd against Houston is up for debate.

“Most games besides Villanova, [it] [has] not even been half full…” season-ticket holder Dan Abramowitch, 51, said following Temple’s 79-76 overtime win against South Florida on Jan. 25.

The fan atmosphere against Houston was a sign of what things could be. Now, the question is what’s Temple’s plan to get fans out to the Liacouras Center on a consistent basis?

The plan for more fans

For Scott Walcoff, Temple’s senior associate athletic director, who also oversees its external operations, the first step is reaching out to fellow Owls in the city.

“[There are] 135,000 Temple alumni in the Philadelphia metro area,” said Walcoff, “One out of every seven graduates in this area is a Temple graduate.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Hoyas guard Jordan Riley commits to Temple, and two Owls staffers celebrate by ‘surfing’

But the draw also has to be a better product on the court. At the end of the day, results matter.

Temple has not made an NCAA Tournament since 2019 and it’s become evident that the impact of losing games can hurt attendance. The task of bringing its men’s program to prominence rests squarely on the shoulders of Owls’ new head coach Adam Fisher, a former assistant at Penn State known for his recruiting skills.

Fisher helped guide the Nittany Lions to an at-large bid and an appearance in the second round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

He’s looking to replicate that success here at Temple. The NCAA Tournament would be nice, but right now it’s about putting out programs that can win more games. The men’s team went just 9-7 at home this season (16-16 overall).

“That’s a huge part of it,” Walcoff said regarding how wins equate to an increase in attendance. “We’ve got a tremendous group of coaches and student-athletes. I have no doubt all those efforts are going to translate to winning and yes, that will also help increase attendance.”

‘Finding the sweet spot’

Temple wants to create a positive game day experience that will influence more fans to return to their venue.

“We can all do a better job,” Walcoff said about engaging fans. “I think it’s finding the sweet spot of how we engage the Temple family, whether that’s students and staff, whether that’s alumni, the general fan who happens to be a fan of Temple, parents of students, whoever that may be.”

Having smaller crowds than normal at basketball games is not just solely a Temple issue. Many of the programs that make up the universities within the Big 5 have seen their attendance numbers drop.

» READ MORE: Providence redshirt Quante Berry joins Temple basketball

“With the Big 5, I think a lot of the younger generation, especially if you are not from the area, you probably don’t know what the Big 5 is,” Katie Colbridge Ganzelli, Temple’s marketing coordinator for on-campus initiatives said.

The Big 5 recently announced a revamp of its model and added Drexel to the fray in April. But whether it’s Big 5 matchups or top in-conference opponents like Houston this past season, some Temple fans seem excited about what the future held.

“I hope this program elevates to the next level,” Temple student Joaquim Maciel said. “This program has the potential to be among the great basketball programs in the country.”

“I won’t rest easy at night until there are 10,206 people in there for every game,” Walcoff said, referencing the Liacouras Center capacity. “That’s a sellout ... That’s really what I truly believe. In my mind, with the number of alumni we have in this area and the student body that we have… that is what we should be striving to [do].”

The bottom line? Derek Horne, Temple’s executive senior associate athletic director for Strategic Initiatives and Sports, provided this straightforward response.

“We just have to work hard to get fans and butts in the seats,” he said.

» READ MORE: Arthur Johnson says Temple athletics has a plan. But it needs help.