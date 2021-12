The statue of Temple coaching great and Hall of Famer John Chaney at the Liacouras Center. Read more

Temple postponed its men’s basketball game against Drexel on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol issues within Drexel’s program.

The Owls (6-5) were scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center against the Dragons (5-5) for their second to last City Six matchup of the season.

This is the first postponement due to COVID-19 protocol issues for each team this season. Last season Temple had six games canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

No make-up date has been announced. Temple’s next game is Wednesday against Del State. Drexel is scheduled to play La Salle on Tuesday.