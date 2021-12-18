Temple postponed its men’s basketball game against Drexel on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol issues within Drexel’s program.

The Owls (6-5) were scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center against the Dragons (5-5) for their second to last City Six matchup of the season.

This is the first postponement due to COVID-19 protocol issues for each team this season. Last season Temple had six games canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

No make-up date has been announced. Temple’s next game is Wednesday against Del State. Drexel is scheduled to play La Salle on Tuesday.