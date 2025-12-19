Temple holds off a late Davidson comeback to extend its winning streak to three

Temple entered halftime against Davidson on Thursday with a 13-point lead and was looking to earn its third straight win.

Instead the Owls (7-5) went quiet, and it didn’t take long for their lead to dwindle.

Down by four with 35 seconds remaining, Davidson (8-3) had the chance to send the game into overtime or even win it when guard Parker Friedrichsen launched a three-pointer.

However, it ricocheted off the rim and went into the hands of forward Ian Platteeuw for the offensive rebound. Plattueew tried to give it to guard Roberts Blums, but it went over his head and into the back court. Blums corralled it and tried to call a time out with 19 seconds left. The only issue was that the Wildcats had none left.

A technical foul was called, and Temple drilled its free throws to seal a 68-63 road win.

Next up, Temple will host Princeton (3-10) for the second time this season in its nonconference finale on Monday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

Showing their depth

Temple has been without guard AJ Smith, who’s dealing with a shoulder injury and missed his third straight game. But he wasn’t the only player sidelined with an injury. The Owls were without guards Masiah Gilyard and Gavin Griffiths due to lower body injuries.

Their absences gave freshmen Ayuba Bryant Jr. and Cam Wallace bigger roles. Bryant earned his first career start, while Wallace saw 23 minutes of action and finished with 9 points, with 8 coming in the first half.

The Owls’ depth allowed guards Derrian Ford (23 points), Aiden Tobiason (19), and Jordan Mason (14) to lead the way in scoring.

Turning to old habits

Temple’s first-half success came from forcing Davidson to take low percentage shots. However, both sides of the ball started to collapse after halftime, and the Wildcats took advantage.

Blums and Platteeuw were the main beneficiaries. The two combined for 23 points.

Temple’s offense began to resort to old habits.

» READ MORE: Meet Temple guard Gavin Griffiths, who got the nickname ‘LeBron Frames.’ Here’s why.

Instead of making an extra pass, Temple relied on hero ball and played in isolation. The Owls finished with just five assists, after compiling 48 in the past two games.

They also shot 39.1% from the floor, and the Owls had a seven minute scoring drought in the second half, as the Wildcats went on a 13-0 run.

Part of their struggles stemmed from not having Griffith on the floor. The guard, who is third on the team in scoring with 10.9 points, leads Temple in three-pointers. On Thursday, the Owls made six of 19 attempts from deep.

Tobiason provides a lift

As Davidson crawled back, Temple’s offense fizzled and relied on its free-throw shooting, where the Owls made 26 of 33 attempts.

Ford was the main beneficiary, as his late free throws helped Temple keep Davidson at arm’s length. However, it was Tobiason who gave the offense some life.

He made a layup to give Temple its first field goal in nearly nine minutes to push the lead to four. A few possessions later, he drilled a three-pointer to make it a six-point game. Then he swished a step back as the lead grew to 10.

The Wildcats continued to counter, but Tobiason had a rebuttal. He got a layup in the waning seconds that all but sealed the deal. Nine of his 19 points came in the final 10 minutes.