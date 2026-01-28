Diane Richardson is an advocate for the WNBA. She says Unrivaled will get Philly ready for its franchise.

Temple coach Diane Richardson is not from Philadelphia. She spent much of her life in the Maryland and Washington region, which included five coaching stints in the area.

When Richardson was hired at Temple in 2022, she got a taste of what the Big 5 — and sports in general — meant to the city. But seeing how Philly responded to the women’s side of the Big 5 intrigued Richardson. It made her want to grow women’s basketball even more.

Richardson has since become an advocate for professional women’s basketball and hopes to bring more eyes to the game, with a WNBA franchise set to come to Philadelphia in 2030. In the meantime, Unrivaled will make its first trip out of Miami and play at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday.

​“It really sets the tone for what Philly has to come,” Richardson said. “The WNBA is coming here in a few years and to have Unrivaled come here, the first place that they have come to, it really shows the support that’s here for women’s basketball and how Philly’s grabbing ahold of it. So I’m excited about it. I’m really excited about the representation. I’m excited for the young girls in Philly to be able to see that up close and personal.”

Basketball was not always Richardson’s calling card. She was a highly successful businesswoman in the late ’90s, even being named one of the top female executives in the country in 1995. However, she left her post as founder and chief operating officer of American Security Corporation to pursue a different passion, mentoring young girls through basketball.

Part of Richardson’s inspiration to make that change came from former college basketball coach and current color commentator Carolyn Peck. Richardson crossed paths with Peck during a recruiting visit with a player while Peck was at the University of Florida and Richardson was coaching at Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Md. She was enamored by Peck’s drive to help young athletes.

“I saw the care she had with her student-athletes and how she wanted to project women’s sports,” Richardson said. “She had recently won the national championship and I just saw what she put into it. I was just amazed and inspired that when you can be in a position like that, you can actually inspire other people. I left corporate America to coach because I saw her example. And I love what I’m doing now.”

Richardson arrived on North Broad Street before the 2022 season and quickly got to work, not just with her new program, but with women’s basketball as a whole.

Richardson bought into the Big 5 Classic, and when the format changed before the 2024-25 season, she was all for it. The first two years has seen the tripleheader held at Villanova’s Finneran Pavilion. While Richardson believes the first two years have been successful, there is more to be done.

“I think we could use some more exposure,” Richardson said. “We’re playing at Villanova and the guys are playing downtown [at Xfinity Mobile Arena]. And I think if we put enough money into it, enough marketing into it, and we can market it locally and get a lot of people there.”

Richardson also has her team engage with the community in women’s basketball events. The Owls held a camp with Skilladelphia, a basketball clinic for young girls, and attended a WNBA watch party with Watch Party PHL to see a game that featured Jonquel Jones, Natasha Cloud, and Kahleah Copper.

A key part of Richardson’s involvement over her four years at Temple has been the involvement of Jones and Copper. Jones, who plays for the New York Liberty, is Richardson’s adopted daughter and makes the trip to Philly whenever she can.

She acted as a tour guide when the Owls went to the Bahamas in November. Copper, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, is from North Philly and has been a great friend of the program. She attended nearly every practice during Richardson’s first two seasons.

Having professionals involved with the program has been beneficial for the team. It’s an opportunity to see what basketball can do for them.

“Coach Rich is really great at networking,” said junior guard Kaylah Turner. “We’ll have little meetings here and there to meet this person and that person she wants us to talk to. She knows that every person has one thing that we can take away from as far as lessons. We meet a lot of different people, and just watching her, she knows everybody.”

Richardson brought her whole team to the Unrivaled announcement event on Oct. 2, when the pro 3v3 league announced it would visit the city on Jan. 30. Unrivaled is the next step to growing women’s basketball in the area.

Richardson hopes a lot comes from Unrivaled, including gaining more women’s basketball fans.

“I hope that the people who talk bad about women’s sports and the WNBA will see that this is true basketball,” Richardson said. “It’s not just some stuff on the corners. It’s not just AAU or church league. This is real professional basketball, and it should be respected as such.”

After Unrivaled, the city will have four years to prepare to welcome its WNBA team. The support that has come from Unrivaled is encouraging, and Richardson believes with continued marketing, Philly will be more than ready for a pro team.

“With the WNBA coming here, we’re going to be exploding,” Richardson said. “To get Unrivaled sold out in a matter of days, that tells you we are ready for the WNBA. I think if we continue to have programs and events like that, it’ll get there, and I think we’ll have sold-out stadiums when the WNBA gets here.”

In her short time in the city, Richardson has been at the forefront of the push to grow women’s basketball here. She hopes others will see the beauty in the sport, too.

“If they are a true sports fan, they will love women’s basketball,” Richardson said. “And it’s not just to say that it’s women’s basketball, but if you love sports, you’ll love women’s basketball, because it’s basketball.”