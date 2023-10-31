Temple gets a touted oral commitment in three-star recruit Dillon Battie

Seven months into his tenure as Temple men’s basketball head coach, Adam Fisher landed his first oral commitment from the class of 2024 in Dillon Battie.

The three-star recruit is a 6-foot-8, 215-pound senior forward from Lancaster High School in Texas. Battie announced his verbal commitment via social media on Tuesday afternoon. The news is a welcomed one for Owls fans considering Battie has amassed more than 15 offers from programs such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Washington.

During his junior season at Lancaster, Battie averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. His versatility meshes with the fact that according to On3 Sports, Battie also has a 40-inch vertical.

Fisher has been vocal about bringing Temple alumni back to the program, and signing Battie would bring back his father, Derek Battie. Battie was a four-year starter for the Owls from 1992-96 for Hall of Fame head coach John Chaney. Battie played on several NCAA tournament teams and helped Temple advance to the Elite Eight in 1993.

Battie’s father isn’t the only member of the family that had a successful basketball career. Tony Battie, Dillon’s uncle, was the fifth-overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. Tony Battie would go on to have a 14-year NBA career, with two of those years with the 76ers.

College basketball’s opening day is Monday. Join us all day and night for live coverage as we celebrate the start of the season for the Big 5 programs plus the debut of fabulous freshmen from the Philly area.