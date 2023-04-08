Temple center Jamille Reynolds announces commitment to Cincinnati

Former Temple center Jamille Reynolds announced his departure from Temple.

Reynolds, who transferred to the Owls from the University of Central Florida this past season announced via Twitter he will play his 2023-24 basketball for Cincinnati. Reynolds averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game for Temple on 60 percent shooting.

In Temple’s American Athletic Conference Championship quarterfinal loss to Cincinnati, Reynolds tied for a team-high 12 points against the Bearcats.

This will be the second time in almost three years that Temple lost a recruit to Cincinnati. In 2021, the Owls lost former Roman Catholic guard Daniel Skillings Jr.

Reynolds now joins former teammate Damian Dunn as the second player to announce a transfer move on Saturday. On Saturday, Dunn announced his transfer to Houston. However, both the Cougars and the Bearcats will join the Big 12 this upcoming season.