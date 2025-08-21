Temple is eager to put its past run of losing football seasons to bed. In some cases, literally.

It isn’t uncommon for athletes to say that they eat, sleep and breathe the sport they are playing. Many athletes hope to perfect their craft in the hope of continuing to improve and reach the next level of play.

Evan Simon takes it one step further.

The Temple quarterback has spent the last two weeks sleeping on an air mattress in Edberg-Olson Hall’s defensive line meeting room. He revealed this during the football program’s annual media day on Wednesday, which sent the reporters in the room into laughter, assuming he was joking.

He wasn’t.

“I eat, sleep [and] breathe football,” Simon said. “Someone moved my air mattress. I sleep in here every night. [I’m] really committed to turning this program around. I feel like, if I’m in that field, that’ll happen.”

Media day took place just nine days before the Owls’ season opener against Massachusetts next Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN+). Temple closed training camp the night before, and has now gone into full preparation mode for the Minutemen.

But there was still some time for some fun. The Owls announced their five single-digits during a team meeting yesterday, before the freshmen broke out into singing Temple’s fight song, while accompanied by the marching band.

“Broke camp yesterday and had some fun with the fellas,” head coach K.C. Keeler joked. “We had a trivia night. We announced who the Leadership Council was going to be for the season. We did a single-digit review, and then we also had the freshmen come in and do the fight song for us.”

Keeler introduced a new system for the single-digit process, straying away from past years that had players feeling like it was a popularity contest. Keeler conducted a player vote to determine who will earn the honor. From there, there were around 20 players selected and to cut down the list, the coaches went to different staff members to get a perspective of the player.

When the dust settled, it was Simon, wide receiver Colin Chase, punter Dante Atton, and defensive linemen Allan Haye and Sekou Kromah who made the cut as the final five. While the five will start the season with the honor, Keeler has maintained an interest in adding to the list as the weeks go on.

“We made sure that everyone understood, since it was a distraction last year. We can’t have it be a distraction this year,” Keeler said. “It was going to be a very small group.”

While it was an expectation for players such as Kromah and Simon to don a single-digit this season, it came as a shock for Atton and Chase to be picked. Atton becomes the first specialist to ever earn one and Chase was one of the players selected after joining the team just three months ago.

“So Coach Keeler pulled me into his office around 2:30 and filled me in on the news. [He] told me not to tell anyone,” Atton said. “I called my mom. She was very excited. I was excited. It’s been a tough year, so hearing the news and hard work has paid off in a way.”

Chase got the nod after the players voted heavily in his favor. He is the only player who transferred to Temple this offseason to receive one after two transfers earned single-digits last season in Andreas Keaton and Latrell Jean.

While the leadership of the team was selected, a starting quarterback has not been. Keeler spoke on Monday about how he will wait to name a starter between Simon and Gevani McCoy and Thursday’s festivities only cemented that belief.

“There are two different types of competitions and I’ve seen it and been a part of the good one,” Simon said. “There’s no toxicity within it. We just make each other better with encouragement, [or] coaching one another up.

No matter who is under center for the Owls against UMass, Temple has been gearing up to start the first season under Keeler. He has spent the nine months since his hiring attempting to give the culture a facelift.

While he has embraced Temple’s roots, he has added his own twists. The payoff will be if he can turn around the Owls’ five years of consecutive losing seasons.

“I walked into a place that had history, and I’m leaning into that,” Keeler said. “The single-digit is a great example. Temple TUFF is a great example. I often talk about the 198 former players who made the NFL rosters. The 81 draft choices, the four first-round picks, and the Heisman Trophy runner-up [in former running back, Paul Palmer, a runner-up to Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde in 1986]. There’s a culture that I developed, but I developed it with a team.”

