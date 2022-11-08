Temple opened the game as a 15.5-point favorite against Wagner prior to Monday night’s tip at the Liacouras Center. The sportsbooks certainly had this one wrong as the Owls fell, 76-73, in overtime.

Temple gave the Seahawks various opportunities to stick around, taking a narrow three-point lead into halftime. But a 41-point second half from Wagner (1-0), coupled with a combination of 13 turnovers and inefficient scoring led to the Owls falling in the season opener.

“I thought they just outworked us,” said Temple head coach Aaron McKie. “I thought they made the critical plays down the stretch that they needed to make to go and win the game. We were out of sorts [in] our first home game playing in front of the fans. I just thought we were tight.”

Stat leaders

Temple guard Damian Dunn led the Owls in scoring, finishing 5-of-9 for 29 points. The third-year starter, who averaged 14.9 points per game and made some significant shots for a young team last season, tied a school record for made free throws, making 18-of-18 attempts, surpassing former Owls guard Lynn Greer, Jr.

Wagner guard DeLonnie Hunt found success against Temple’s defense at times. Hunt finished 8-for-18 from the field for 19 points. Additionally, guard Zaire Williams added 16 points.

What we saw

The Owls struggled on offense, finishing 21-of-54 from the field and 5-of-20 from three. Temple averaged 66.6 points per game last season, which ranked 10th in the American Athletic Conference. Monday’s night performance is slightly alarming for a guard-heavy team.

Guard Khalif Battle, who missed 23 games last season after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, shot 1-of-7 from the field and was 0-for-4 from three-point range after the first 20 minutes. Battle later found his footing and made 6-of-16 shots, including three three-pointers for 16 points.

Jahlil White, who is expected to make a significant leap this season, fouled out after only playing 18 minutes. Sophomore Zach Hicks shot 1-of-8 from the field for three points and picked up four fouls.

Momentum shifts

A Temple turnover led to Seahawks guard Jahbril Price-Noel’s game-tying three-pointer with 3 seconds left to force overtime. In the OT, the Seahawks pulled away when guard Rahmir Moore’s putback gave Wanger a two-point lead with just under two minutes remaining. On the next two possessions, Moore grabbed two more rebounds and went 1-of-2 from the stripe for a 74-71 lead with less than a minute in the game.

Battle missed a three-point attempt on the final drive of overtime, but Dunn was fouled and made two free throws to close the gap to within one point. But the last-second push would prove not enough for the Owls.

“Stuff like this happens all the time,” Dunn said. “I have been in college basketball a few years and kind of seen and been through this moment. ... I am not going to waver from it. Khalif [Battle] is not going to waver from it.”

Up next

Temple faces Big 5 rival in No. 16 Villanova on Friday night at the Liacouras Center (7 p.m., ESPNU). The Wildcats defeated La Salle, 81-68, Monday night at Finneran Pavilion.