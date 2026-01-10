Temple lands former Penn State QB Jaxon Smolik in the transfer portal

Former Penn State quarterback Jaxon Smolik announced his commitment to Temple on Saturday morning. He joins the program with a chance to earn the Owls’ starting quarterback job in 2026.

Smolik committed to the Nittany Lions in 2023 out of Iowa’s Dowling Catholic. He had originally committed to Tulane but decommitted from the Green Wave after earning an invite to the Elite 11 showcase, which boosted his recruiting profile.

He went 25-8 during his time as Dowling Catholic’s quarterback, leading the Maroon to multiple state semifinal appearances. As a high school senior, the 6-foot-1 signal-caller was all-state in Iowa after tallying 1,967 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes and leading Dowling to a 10-2 record. Smolik was ranked the No. 24 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class by Rivals and the No. 29 quarterback by ESPN.

Advertisement

The former three-star recruit redshirted as a freshman behind starter Drew Allar and then missed the entirety of the 2024 season due to an injury. He entered the 2025 season competing for the backup job with Ethan Grunkemeyer, who ultimately won the job.

Smolik eventually became the backup after Allar suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Northwestern on Oct. 11. He appeared in two games this season, but did not throw a pass and only carried the ball four times for three yards. Smolik entered the transfer portal at the end of the year.

» READ MORE: emple schedules nonconference football matchup with Toledo for next season and 2032

Head coach K.C. Keeler said that Temple was going to open up its starting quarterback competition following the departure of five of its quarterbacks. Starter Evan Simon and backup Gevani McCoy both graduated, as well as Anthony Chiccitt. Third-stringer Tyler Douglas and fellow reserve Patrick Keller both entered the portal following the year.

“We’re probably thinking two out of the portal,” said Keeler on signing day. “We told all the high school recruits the same thing. Two of these guys will be here mid-year, so they will come here in January. We definitely want to have a quarterback competition once we get the kids here in January.”

The Owls will now have four quarterbacks with the team when spring camp opens, barring another addition. Temple currently has Cam Boykin, the only quarterback that was on the roster last year, and high school commits Brady Palmer, Brody Norman, and Lamar Best. Palmer and Norman will join the team for the spring semester, while Best won’t enroll until the summer.

Smolik joins the team with three years of eligibility remaining. If he wins the starting job, he will have a chance to play his former team when Temple plays Penn State at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 12.