Some key numbers compiled by Temple coach John Chaney, who passed away on Friday.
1 – Wins all-time among Temple coaches.
2 – National coach of the year awards (1987, 1988).
6 – Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championships.
7 – Atlantic 10 regular-season championships.
9 – Players to win Atlantic 10 player of the year: Terence Stansbury, Granger Hall, Nate Blackwell, Tim Perry, Mark Macon, Aaron McKie, Eddie Jones, Marc Jackson, and Pepe Sanchez.
16 – NBA players to play at Temple under Chaney, most notably Eddie Jones, Tim Perry and current Owls coach Aaron McKie.
17 – NCAA Tournament appearances during an 18-year stretch (1984-01) while at Temple, including five trips to the Elite 8. Shame he never got to the Final Four.
21 – Games Temple played during Chaney’s tenure against UMass while John Calipari was the Minutemen’s coach. The most infamous was an Owls’ loss in 1994 when Chaney went after Calipari during a postgame news conference.
741 – Number of wins as a college head coach that puts him at No. 31 all-time. Just below Phog Allen, and just above Jerry Tarkanian. Chaney won 516 games at Temple, and 225 at Cheyney State, including the 1982 Division II championship.
1951 – Year he was the Markward Club’s Public League player of the year as a senior at Ben Franklin. The Catholic League POY was La Salle High’s Tom Gola. Both went on to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
2001 – Year Chaney was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame. His class included Moses Malone and Mike Krzyzewski. (Gola went into the HOF in 1976.)
2005 – Chaney’s lowest moment was sending Nehemiah Ingram into a 2005 game to intentionally commit hard fouls. St. Joseph’s forward John Bryant sustained a fractured arm and missed two weeks. Chaney served a five-game suspension.
2021 – Chaney passed away on Jan. 29, 2021 at age 89.