Chaney, by the mid-1990s, had endured a lifetime of endless, senseless discrimination, just like my mother; they were born the same year, and both in the South, he in Jacksonville, Fla., she in rural North Carolina. The Ku Klux Klan once burned a cross in his family’s yard. My mother -- she won’t even tell me all that she’s been through. Somehow, she remains with us. They were made from the same mold.