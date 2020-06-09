Race also comes up for Chaney in this conversation in the context of white people who helped him, from Sam Browne, his coach at Ben Franklin High, to Peter Liacouras, the president of Temple who hired Chaney. “The first day I came to Temple, I met with Peter in his office. Peter directed me from then on to people who helped me with my life, who could advise me, help me prepare for the future. That was just something beyond getting a salary.”