For Staley, coming along later on, the instant respect she got from the already legendary men’s coach at Temple … if you think that happens everywhere, it does not. Chaney’s desire to treat women’s hoops as an equal did not go unnoticed. At one point, maybe during the winter break when Chaney practices could seem to exceed the hours in a day, men’s players would ask in advance for any Owls women’s players in their own locker room to come out to the court, since the sight of a women’s player would cause Chaney to stop his own practice on a dime.