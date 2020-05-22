Johnny Martin, one of the best running backs in the area, has made an oral commitment to Temple.
Martin, who played his first three seasons at Highland in Blackwood, Camden County, said Thursday night that he would be transferring, but he declined to say where he will spend his senior year.
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Martin, who also plays safety, made his announcement on Twitter.
“I decided on Temple because of my relationship with the staff,” Martin said in a phone interview. “I had the best relationship than any other college in the country.”
The Temple staff was well aware of Martin, who attended the university’s football camp last summer.
“I really like the direction the program is going,” Martin said.
Temple went 8-5 last year, earning its fifth straight bowl appearance.
Martin enters his senior year with 4,321 rushing yards, which is 22nd best all-time in South Jersey, according to South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. Martin also has 40 career rushing touchdowns.
If he reaches 1,000 yards this season, he would be the first running back in the area to rush for 1,000 or more yards in four seasons, according to Langerman.
Last year, Martin rushed for 1,053 yards (7.9 avg.) and 11 TDs in just six games.
His career rushing totals, according to Langerman, are:
- Freshman - 1,266
- Sophomore - 2,002
- Junior - 1,053
Before Highland’s seventh game, Martin was suspended with 16 teammates for a reported fight. Martin didn’t play the rest of the season.
Martin said he wasn’t involved in the fight and was suspended for a video that he showed to his football team in a group chat.
“I don’t think I should have been suspended,” he said.
Martinreceived 16 offers, including from West Virginia, Syracuse, North Carolina State, and Rutgers, he said.