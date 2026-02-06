How Jordan Mason became Temple’s true point guard and ‘the heart of our team’

When Jordan Mason entered the transfer portal in the spring last year, he wanted to be part of a winning program.

It wasn’t his first time in the portal. The senior spent two seasons at Texas State before transferring to the University of Illinois Chicago in 2024. He got in contact with Temple coach Adam Fisher in the portal and immediately felt at home.

Mason thought his skill set would complement Temple’s screen-heavy offense. He has since been a catalyst for the Owls.

Temple (14-8, 6-3 American) lacked a true point guard for the past two years. Mason has taken that role over. He’s averaging 11.7 points and a team-leading 4.3 assists in 22 starts.

“I saw the way that the coaches interacted with each other and the way they interacted with me and my family,” Mason said. “It felt like a family right away, it felt like home. It was like I could be comfortable here, I can be myself here.”

Mason’s career started at Texas State, where he became a key rotational player. As a freshman, he averaged 6.3 points in 32 games. His numbers doubled as a sophomore, with Mason scoring 12.9 points per game and started 23 of 29 games played.

He transferred to UIC for the 2024-25 season and averaged 9.8 points. While he could score, Mason also was useful on the defensive side and as a ball handler. He had 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game with the Flames.

“He knows when to pick and when can [to] shoot,” said head coach Adam Fisher. “Guys enjoy playing with somebody like that. When you know that there’s an opportunity that you’re going to get shots, and he gets you easy looks.”

When Mason made his debut in the season opener, he served as Temple’s main ball handler and created scoring opportunities for the team. The point guard would dish the ball out to his teammates or take it to the rim for a layup.

“Every pass I make, it seems like the shot goes in,” Mason said. “So some of it is me getting a little bit better at passing, but a lot of it is just the talent around me. They’re just really good dudes that make a lot of shots. So it makes me look good.”

His play contributed to the Owls winning seven straight from Dec. 9 to Jan. 14 — during that stretch he also surpassed 1,000 career points. When he struggled in the middle of January, though, the team’s production took a dip.

Temple lost two straight games, but a road trip back to his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, helped turn things around.

“He’s the heart of our team,” said guard Aiden Tobiason. “Because he’s so important. He’s really the main guy in principle every single time.”

The Owls won both games against Texas-San Antonio and Rice, as Mason recorded back-to-back double-digit outings, which included 18 points against UTSA — with his family in attendance — and 15 against Rice.

“It was pretty amazing,” Mason said. “I’ve actually played UTSA as a freshman and I didn’t touch the floor. That was rough for me because it was my first time playing at home, and it was kind of, to be honest, a little embarrassing, like not playing. So to be able to come back, full circle moment my senior year and play in front of everybody and beat UTSA because we lost to [them] my freshman year.”

Entering Saturday’s matchup at East Carolina (7-15, 2-7), Temple sits in fourth place in the American and could snatch a top four seed in the conference tournament in March.

Mason, in his final year of eligibility, looks to make that happen.

“I want to win the conference tournament and go to the NCAA Tournament,” Mason said. “That’s the big goal for our team.”