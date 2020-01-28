One dual-threat quarterback is coming to Temple while another is officially departing.
Kamal Gray, who threw for 2,744 yards and 38 touchdowns this past season for Pope John Paul II in Royersford, has made an oral commitment to Temple. The second signing period will begin Feb. 5.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Gray posted his decision on Twitter.
Meanwhile, quarterback Todd Centeio, who earlier announced that he was entering the transfer portal, is headed to Colorado State. Centeio also announced his decision on Twitter.
Centeio, on pace to earn a bachelor’s degree in May, will be a graduate transfer and have two years of eligibility remaining.
“Colorado State was really interested in me and made it known,” Centeio said by phone.
Centeio will be playing for former Temple head coach Steve Addazio, who was named Colorado State’s coach in December. Addazio was fired Dec. 1 after seven seasons at Boston College.
The connection for Centeio to Colorado State is new tight ends coach Cody Booth, a former Temple football player who was hired by the Owls as a graduate assistant in 2017. This past season, he was on Addazzio’s Boston College staff as a graduate assistant.
“Coach Booth was a GA at Temple two years ago, and having that connection really helped," Centeio said.
Before a 27-17 win Oct. 3 at East Carolina, Temple coach Rod Carey decided to insert Centeio for at least one series per half. That practice continued until the end of the season.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Centeio appeared in 10 games. He completed 34 of 51 passes for 444 yards with five touchdowns and one interception and rushed for 155 yards in 47 attempts.
Centeio says he will always root hard for the Owls.
“I am always going to be Temple-made, Temple proud,” he said.
Anthony Russo, who will be a redshirt senior, will return for his third season as the starting quarterback at Temple. Trad Beatty, who will be a redshirt sophomore, was the No. 3 quarterback last season. The Owls also have incoming freshman Matt Duncan and redshirt senior walk-on Matt Vitale at the position.
Temple went 8-5 this past season. The Owls will open the 2020 campaign at Miami on Sept. 5.