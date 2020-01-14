Temple quarterback Todd Centeio, a redshirt sophomore who made great strides in a backup role this past season, has entered the transfer portal. Centeio, who was the backup to Anthony Russo, posted his decision Tuesday on Twitter.
The move will affect the Owls’ quarterback depth. Since the beginning of October, Centeio began seeing meaningful action in every game.
Trad Beatty, who will be a redshirt sophomore, was the third-team quarterback last season. Also on the squad at the position will be Kenique Bonner-Steward, who redshirted his first season, walk-on Matt Vitale, who will be a redshirt senior, and incoming freshman Matthew Duncan.
On Oct. 3 in a 27-17 win at East Carolina, Temple coach Rod Carey decided to insert Centeio for at least one series per half. That practice continued until the end of the season.
Centeio mentioned in his tweet that he will graduate in May and have two years of eligibility remaining.
“I feel like Temple molded me and made me a way better player and I think the next step in my development was to be a starter,” Centeio said in a phone interview Tuesday with The Inquirer.
Centeio, who enjoyed a close relationship with Russo, said it was a difficult decision to make.
“I love the whole team and the brotherhood on the team,” he said. “Whatever is said about how close everybody is at Temple is true and it wasn’t an easy decision for me.”
Centeio will receive his degree in Communications Studies in May. He says he would like to be a sports analyst someday. “I took my studies seriously at Temple and made he most of my opportunity,” he said.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Centeio appeared in 10 games. He completed 34 of 51 passes for 444 yards with five touchdowns and one interception and rushed for 155 yards in 47 attempts.
He played high school football at William T Dwyer High in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Centeio saw his most extensive action in Temple’s 55-13 Military Bowl loss to North Carolina, completing 6 of 12 passes for 66 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 11 yards.
This continues an active offseason at Temple. Redshirt junior center Matt Hennessy and junior cornerback Harrison Hand have declared for the NFL draft.
Redshirt junior defensive end Quincy Roche has entered the transfer portal and redshirt junior tight end Kenny Yeboah has transferred to Baylor. Both players have earned their degrees and will be immediately eligible as graduate transfers.
In Carey’s first season, Temple finished 8-5 for the second consecutive year.