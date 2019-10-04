Temple University field hockey player Lucy Reed waits to be interviewed at the conclusion of practice at Howarth Field in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. The team's game at Kent State on Saturday against Maine was cancelled due to pregame football fireworks. After the shock wore off of halting a women's field hockey game in the middle of overtime just so they could shoot off fireworks for a football game that hadn't even started, the captain of the Maine team said it's par for the course when you're a female athlete. Indeed, for all the advances created by Title IX, there's still an awful lot of hearts and minds that still need changing. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)