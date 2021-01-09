Temple remains active in the transfer portal, both coming and going. The Owls have received commitments from two University of North Carolina defensive linemen Lancine Turay and Xach Gill.
Both announced on social media that they are coming to Temple.
In addition, Iverson Clement, a former star running back at South Jersey’s Rancocas Valley, also announced on social media that he is transferring from Florida to Temple.
Turay, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound sophomore defensive end, saw limited time at North Carolina. He is familiar with Temple, having played at North Jersey’s Irvington High. Turay is the brother of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemko Turay, who starred at Rutgers.
Gill, a 6-5, 290-pound junior tackle, was credited with four tackles this season for the Tar Heels.
Also, former Temple redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Khris Banks is transferring to Boston College.
Clement, a sophomore running back, saw limited action in four games with Florida, rushing five times for 29 yards.
Temple has had nine players who have transferred. They also have eight who are transferring into the program.
Here are the players who are transferring in:
- Amad Anderson, WR, 5-11, 175, r-Soph, Staten Island, NY / Purdue
- Ra’Von Bonner, RB, 5-11, 215, Sr, Cincinnati, OH / Illinois
- D’Wan Mathis, QB, 6-6, 205, r-Fr, Oak Park, MI / Georgia
- Keyshawn Paul, DB, 5-11, 175, Jr, Miami, FL / UConn
- Willie Rodgers III, DL, 6-4, 255, Sr, Saginaw, MI / Washington State
- Lancine Turay, DL, 6-6, 280 So. Newark, NJ/North Carolina
- Xach Gill, DL, 6-5, 290, Jr. Wake Forest, NC/North Carolina
- Iverson Clement RB, 6-0, 200, Mount Holly, NJ/Florida