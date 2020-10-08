While neither will likely have the production of Roche, they will have to give Temple an outside pass rush for the pass defense to be solid. Redshirt junior cornerback Christian Braswell, who had nine pass breakups last year, is the Owls' top cover man. Graduate student Linwood Crump has a lot of experience at the other corner, while redshirt senior Amir Tyler is a noted ballhawk at safety. Junior college transfer Jalen Ware is slated to start at the other safety spot. Pass defense is one of the biggest questions Temple faces entering the season.