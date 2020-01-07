You can go back a little further in looking at Rhule’s decision-making. When he got it going against Temple, he didn’t jump at the first overture from the Power 5. He knew that a place such as Maryland was a tough job, given the competition within the Big Ten East. He knew that while Missouri was an interesting possibility, that program already had achieved success in the SEC East, so expectations were maybe a little higher than they should have been. Sure enough, the guy who took that job when Rhule probably could have had it is already gone.