Except, a couple of things are way off about the Kelly comparison. Number one, Rhule has proven more successful at establishing the right kind of culture, which allows voices to be heard in his locker room. Rhule never had a problem, for instance, with reporters talking to Temple coordinators and other assistants. The guy isn’t paranoid. That sounds like a little thing, but let’s argue it’s a huge thing. He didn’t succeed at Temple and Baylor simply on scheme and recruiting advantages. He had no recruiting advantages.