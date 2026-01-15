Memphis snaps Temple’s seven-game win streak as comeback falls short

Memphis held on for a 55-53 victory over visiting Temple on Wednesday, snapping the Owls’ seven-game win streak.

Down by as many as 13 points in the second half, Temple (11-6, 3-1 American) relied on free-throw shooting and timely defense to get within two points with 13 seconds left. Guard Jordan Mason got an open shot near the basket that would have tied the game, but he missed it to give Memphis (8-8, 3-1) the win.

Guard Gavin Griffiths’ 15 points led the Owls, who had a 41-35 rebounding advantage. The game was Temple’s first since assistant coach Bill Courtney died suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 55.

First-half struggles

Both offenses struggled in the first half, combining for just 17 field goals.

Temple forwards Jamai Felt and Babatunde Duradola picked up two fouls in the first half, forcing them to sit for extended periods.

Owl guards Aiden Tobiason and Derrian Ford struggled to get into a rhythm against the pressure of Memphis, which is third in the conference in turnovers forced per game (14.3). The Tigers attacked Temple with a full-court press that set its offense out of sync and forced Tobiason and Ford into tough shots. Tobiason was 1 for 7 in the first half, and Ford was 1 for 4.

The Tigers forced eight second-half turnovers and 14 total, a season-high for Temple.

Cold from three

An important factor in the Owls’ seven-game win streak was their three-point shooting. They shot over 40% from beyond the arc in every game and made at least 10 threes in three of them.

But Temple’s three-point touch disappeared against Memphis.

The Owls went just 1 for 13 from three and missed their final 10 attempts from deep in the first half. Griffiths, who entered shooting 41.4% from three and had 11 threes in the last two games, shot just 1 for 5 from deep in the first half.

Temple limited its three-point attempts in the second half, going 1 for 6 as it put more of an emphasis on driving to the rim and getting to the free-throw line. That change of pace on offense helped guide the Owls back from a 13-point deficit and nearly pull off the comeback.

Griffiths got an open look from three with 1:44 left and Temple down by two, but he missed, part of a 1-for-8 night from long range for the junior guard of the game.

Overall, the Owls shot just 2 for 19 from three-point range.

Uncharacteristic play from Mason

Mason has been a revelation for Temple’s offense since transferring in from the University of Illinois-Chicago.

He typically provides the Owls with a steady hand at point guard and excels at finding open teammates and directing traffic. His play was a major factor in Temple’s win streak as he scored in double figures in every game, including a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists against UTSA on Jan. 3.

But against Memphis, Mason shot just 2 for 9 for a season-low five points. He also committed a season-high five turnovers with three assists.

Next

Temple will host another top team in the American in Florida Atlantic (11-6, 3-1) on Sunday (noon, ESPNU).