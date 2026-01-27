Temple won back-to-back games on the road, but tougher tests are coming

After consecutive losses, Temple needed to get back in the win column, and it took a road trip to Texas against two teams sitting at the bottom of the American Conference to do so..

Temple battled with Rice last Wednesday, before winning 69-65. Texas-San Antonio gave the Owls a similar test on Saturday, but Temple prevailed to earn a 70-64 victory.

The Owls (13-7) are now 5-2 in conference play and tied with Tulsa, South Florida, and Charlotte for second place in the American. Florida Atlantic is currently in first place.

Temple’s two-game homestand against Charlotte on Wednesday and South Florida Saturday will mark a true test for the Owls.

Let’s evaluate where Temple stands after its road trip.

Offensive lapses

Temple’s offense has lacked balance.

Against UTSA, the Owls made 37% of their shots in the first halfand didn’t get their first field goal until three minutes into the game, relying on free throws for their first points.

» READ MORE: Adam Fisher is fulfilling a dream as Temple’s coach. He hopes to be ‘here for a long time.’

The second half was completely the opposite. Temple shot 51.9% from the field to eventually jump out to a 12-point lead, but another scoreless stretch let the Roadrunners chip away at the Owls’ lead.

However, Temple’s main core played cohesively during its scoring burst. Guard Derrian Ford, Aiden Tobiason, and Jordan Mason recorded double figures in each game. Guard Gavin Griffiths had 12 points against Rice.

Holding onto the ball

Before their game against Memphis on Jan. 14, the Owls were among the top teams in the country in not committing turnovers. However, they had 14 against the Tigers and 15 against FAU, a season high.

The Owls addressed their turnover issue on the road, as they recorded six against Rice and nine against UTSA. Mason’s play was a main reason why.

He had four turnovers in the past two games, reverting back to his usual form after having as many turnovers (10) as points in those previous two games.

The bench

Temple’s offense takes a noticeable dip when its bench players hit the floor. The team is averaging 17 bench points per game. The Owls had just 19 from the bench during their road trip.

Guard Masiah Gilyard and forward Babatunde Durodola have been the best options off the bench, but aren’t the biggest scoring punch, averaging 4.4 and 4.5, respectively.

With guard AJ Smith out for the remainder of the season due to shoulder surgery, the Owls lack scoring depth on the bench. Guard CJ Hines could have been an option, but he never played a game and was dismissed from the team on Jan. 16.

Wins against Charlotte and South Florida would go a long way if Temple wants a chance at securing the American tournament’s No. 2 seed, which automatically gets a bye to the semifinals in the league’s new format.