Former Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger joins Adam Fisher’s staff at Temple

It’s said Temple hired former Bowling Green head basketball coach Michael Huger to be an assistant coach on Adam Fisher’s staff with the news arriving via Twitter from Dick Weiss — albeit with a slight typo — on Friday afternoon.

Huger and Fisher were both assistant coaches at Miami under head coach Jim Larrañaga from 2013-2015.

As the defensive coordinator, Huger guided the Hurricanes to a No. 11 national ranking in scoring defense in 2013-2014.

Huger, hired by Bowling Green in 2015, finished with a 126-125 record over an eight-year span. He was fired on March 5, after going 11-20 last season. He held previous stints as an assistant at Longwood and George Mason.