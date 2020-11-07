One of the few bright spots in last week’s loss was the play of Temple redshirt junior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who had seven tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. SMU simply couldn’t block him in the first half. He had four tackles and a sack in the first half and forced Buchele out of the pocket a few times, forcing incomplete passes. One one play, when Manny Walker sacked Buchele, it was Ebiketie who slowed him up for Walker to clean up and earn the sack. Ebiketie was solid in the second half but lacked the big-play performance of the first two quarters.