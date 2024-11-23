Temple women’s basketball outlast Drexel in Big 5 matchup, despite early shooting woes

Temple guard Tiarra East has battled some ups and downs in her first four games.

It seemed like Drexel’s defense had her figured out in the first half of Temple’s opening game in the Big 5 Classic Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

But, she had other plans in the second half of the Owls’ 52-43 win over Drexel (2-2) at the Liacouras Center.

Temple (3-2) outscored the Dragons 30-16 in the second half. The Owls face La Salle (3-3) on Dec. 1 for a chance to be in the Big 5 Championship game at the Finneran Pavilion on Dec. 6. Drexel will play in the fifth-place game.

“I told them in the locker room that’s just one game,” said Temple coach Diane Richardson. “We still have more to go. Obviously, being a Big 5 champion is big in this city, and I’ve learned that. We want to represent Temple in this tournament because I think there are going to be a lot of eyes on this tournament this year.”

Here are three takeaways from Temple’s win.

East and Rivera close out

East has been a pivotal part of the Owls’ program. The senior was named to the preseason all-American Athletic Conference team but has only scored more than 10 points twice this year. She hit just three shots against Delaware on Nov. 12 and two against Georgetown on Nov. 19.

She opened Saturday’s game shooting just 2-9 in the first half. Forward Anissa Rivera also struggled, shooting 0-4 off the bench.

However, both turned it on in the second half, as East took over the third quarter while Rivera followed in the fourth.

“It was just about being confident in our shots,” East said. “Just seeing the whole play through, looking for open teammates.”

East had seven of her 15 points in the third quarter and sparked Temple’s comeback effort in the frame. Rivera then opened the fourth by scoring Temple’s first eight points, finishing with 10 of her 12 points in the frame.

Rivera added six rebounds and four steals in the effort. East finished with five assists and four rebounds.

Shooting woes continue

The Owls have not shot the ball well to start the year, and the Dragons exploited that on Saturday.

Coach Amy Mallon’s team utilized a 2-3 zone for most of the afternoon, and Temple couldn’t figure out how to attack the paint. The Owls shot just 21% from the field and 3-9 from three in the first half.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Owls stepped up on defense, especially in the fourth quarter. Temple forced 25 Drexel turnovers and held the Dragons to just four points in the final six minutes of play. Drexel guard Amaris Baker averaged 21 points entering the game and finished with four on 2-for-10 shooting from the field.

» READ MORE: The secret behind Temple’s strong start in men’s hoops? A deep bench that puts up points

“Our shots weren’t falling in the first half,” Rivera said. “We said our defense would help us score. That was the motivation.”

Freshmen step up

The Owls searched their bench for a spark in the second quarter. Richardson turned to her young core and found freshmen guards Savannah Curry and Adena Webster.

The two combined for just seven points on the day but brought solid defense and ball movement to the line up when the offense looked stagnant.

Freshman forward Felicia Jacobs also stepped up when forward Jaleesa Molina struggled, and Jacobs added two points and four rebounds off the bench.

Up next

The Owls return to the Liacouras Center to face Princeton (3-2) on Nov. 26 (5 p.m. ESPN+). While, the Dragons will hit the road to face red-hot Penn State (6-0) on Nov. 27 (1 p.m. B1G+).