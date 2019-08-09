Ayron Monroe got a lot out of his time at Penn State while earning his degree, but the football experience fell short of expectations, which is how he landed this summer at Temple as a graduate transfer.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Monroe is battling for a starting spot at safety, where four candidates have separated themselves for the two spots, according to coach Rod Carey.
Heading up the group is senior Benny Walls, who made nine starts last year. The other candidates are redshirt junior Keyvone Bruton and sophomore DaeSean Winston.
Monroe will have a chance to start, but even if he doesn’t, he has the opportunity to see sufficient playing time. That is something that eluded him during his career at Penn State, where he never made a single start and spent most of his time on special teams.
“I didn’t have the season I wanted to have last year,” Monroe said after Friday’s practice. “I felt if I stayed there, I wouldn’t have the season I wanted to have coming forward.”
After redshirting his first year, Monroe appeared in 33 games, making 40 career tackles at Penn State.
“I had already graduated and felt like it was time for me to move on, not just in the football aspect of my life but as a man,” he said.
Still, the chance to see the field more was a main factor, as it is in many instances of transferring. He admitted the obvious - that not being a regular at Penn State was difficult.
“Going to Penn State and not playing as much as I wanted to, was definitely hard for me, but it is like anything you have to overcome and persevere,” Monroe said.
Carey said in addition to playing safety, Monroe should have a key role on special teams.
For somebody who didn’t have the benefit of spring practice, Monroe has picked things up quickly, says Carey. Besides his intelligence, Carey cited Monroe’s athletic ability.
“He has natural ability,” Carey said. “He has loose hips, speed, he communicates well.”
Besides more playing time, one of Monroe’s goals has been to help the younger players.
I want to bring leadership and a standard of work ethic that the young guys can follow,” he said.
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Griffin Sestili was taken to the hospital and after he went to the ground while off to the side. “I don’t know whether he feinted or collapsed,” Carey said. “We got to him and I do know his extremities were moving and that our protocol says to be extremely cautious with that.”
So the paramedics were called and practice was delayed about 25 minutes until he was taken away by ambulance.
“The paramedics let him sit up, so he was good that way, he was responsive, he was talking to me and now he is over at the hospital and the update I got is that he was getting tests,” Carey said.
Later on, a team official said Sestili was released from the hospital, won’t practice on Saturday and will be day-to-day after that.
Redshirt junior running back Tyliek Raynor, who The Inquirer reported on Tuesday was suspended from the team, is back with the Owls, but is not yet participating in practice, according to Carey.
While Carey didn’t want to get into the reason for the suspension, the first-year Temple coach said, “We support him, we got him, and we are looking forward to take that next step with him.”
When asked if he knew when Raynor may be back practicing, Carey said, “It could be soon, it could be later, right now we are taking the first steps forward on getting him back.”