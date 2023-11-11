Even without head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan runs all over Penn State in 24-15 win

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was watching from anywhere but the sidelines, but picked up a win in absentia.

His No. 3 Wolverines all but dashed No. 10 Penn State’s playoff hopes following a 24-15 win, in a game dictated by questionable third-down play calling and other missed opportunities.

Harbaugh was suspended for the game after his attempt to receive a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten and its commissioner, Tony Petitti, was denied prior to kickoff. Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the regular season on Friday for his program’s in-person scouting and sign-stealing scandal.

Even without his head coach, Michigan running back Blake Corum ran over Penn State’s defense, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolverines’ 227 total rushing yards were the most the Nittany Lions have allowed in a game this season.

How it happened

Nittany Lion quarterback Drew Allar rushed 11 yards into the end zone for the team’s lone touchdown score. Allar completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for a season-low 70 yards and a garbage-time touchdown to tight end Theo Johnson.

As was the problem on Oct. 21 at Ohio State, Penn State continuously came up short on third down, converting on just four of 14 attempts. Despite holding one of the nation’s top scoring offenses to a season-low point total, the Nittany Lions failed to convert when given opportunities.

Advertisement

Led by 12 carries for 72 yards by running back Kaytron Allen, the Nittany Lions found some success on the ground in the form of a combined 164 rushing yards. Allar also rushed for 49 yards.

» READ MORE: Here’s how Haverford’s Jameel Brown became ‘a weapon’ for Penn State in its season opener

What we saw

As Michigan’s players and staff exited their team buses, Harbaugh never appeared, with his temporary restraining order request still awaiting decision. The Wolverines entered a striped-out Beaver Stadium holding 110,856 fans, the second-largest crowd in the stadium’s 63-year history.

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton brought down Corum for a three-yard loss that helped the Nittany Lions hold Michigan to a field goal in the red zone. After making the tackle, Dennis-Sutton pretended to look through binoculars and take notes, a celebration that alluded to the sign-stealing scandal.

Injury report

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson returned to action after missing the last two games against Indiana and Maryland, and tallied one quarterback hurry. … Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III was inactive for a third consecutive game.

Up next

The Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium to take on a Rutgers (6-3) on Saturday Nov. 18 (12 p.m., Fox29).

» READ MORE: Former Union academy coach Jeff Cook reaps the rewards of his Philly-to-Penn State soccer pipeline