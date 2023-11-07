Here’s how Haverford’s Jameel Brown became ‘a weapon’ for Penn State in its season opener

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — On his first basket of the night, Jameel Brown cut outside to the 3-point line. Penn State point guard Kanye Clary found a lane and kicked it out to him. Brown got the ball, put up a shot and drained it.

It would kickstart what amounted to a career-high 20-point performance in the Nittany Lions’ 79-45 season-opening victory over Delaware State on Monday. The three would be the first of six Brown would knock down beyond the arc, resembling the star he had developed into over his three years at Haverford and then again during a state-championship winning season at Westtown School.

Brown said When asked of the last time he felt as dominant shooting the ball, Brown simply said, “Definitely [not] since high school.”

When Brown announced his return to Penn State after the departure of former coach Micah Shrewsberry, now at Notre Dame, it was unclear how much playing time he’d receive in the system of newly-hired head coach Mike Rhoades.

Rhoades told Brown the only way he’d see the floor is by making defense his “No. 1 approach.” After months of preparation, Brown finally got his defensive prowess up to par and tallied a block and a steal on Monday night.

“Put all your attention on defense,” Rhoades said to Brown. “You don’t have to make a shot to get in the game, you have to play. When I got here I told him that ‘I already know you can play on the offensive end, but you gotta be able to guard the ball, you gotta get through screens, you gotta get through ball screens. And if you do that, you’ll help us because you’re a weapon.’”

Temple transfer Zach Hicks shines in debut

Penn State is beginning to rebuild its ties to the Philadelphia area, thanks in part to the hiring of Jimmy Martelli, the son of legendary former St. Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli. One of Jimmy’s first recruiting wins with the Nittany Lions came in the transfer portal, nabbing former Temple forward and Camden Catholic grad Zach Hicks.

Hicks, who led the Owls with 80 3-pointers last season, made his mark from beyond the arc in his Nittany Lion debut, scoring 12 points on four makes from deep.

“He’s a guy that wants to win,” Jimmy said of Hicks. “A guy that went through some things at Temple, and he came here to win. So in our practices and things of that nature, he’s really played well.”

Hicks’ ability to shoot the ball is clear, but he said he’d also like to develop other facets of his game this season. In a system led by Rhoades that preaches high basketball IQ and physicality, Hicks could soon be asked to do more than camp out beyond the arc.

“Me and Coach are just working out every day after practice, just being able to hit the ball on the floor,” Hicks said. “A little bit more playmaking, [trying to knock down my] mid-range shots, stuff like that. And obviously, me and [Rhoades] talk about defense all the time since he got up here.”

Players reflect on Temple coach Adam Fisher

Rhoades wasn’t the only first-year head coach at a Pennsylvania school to notch a debut win. Temple coach Adam Fisher, a Penn State grad and former Nittany Lion assistant, led the Owls to an 85-65 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday.

» READ MORE: Temple tops Maryland Eastern Shore to win in Adam Fisher’s debut

Fisher was a key member of a Penn State coaching staff that in March led the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in over a decade. Brown, Clary and Lower Merion grad Demetrius Lilley are the lone three that remain from last year’s squad and broke down what Temple could be getting long-term in Fisher. .

“As a person, his energy is very infectious, man,” Clary said. “He walks [into] a room, he could light it up. He’s a very funny, very easy-going guy, but when it’s time to be on the court basketball-wise he can be tough on you, but it’s all out of love and just making you a better player.”

With Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, at the helm over the previous two seasons, Fisher was essential in maintaining a Philadelphia connection. Fisher, A Bucks County native himself, played a major role in the recruitment of the three remaining Nittany Lions from 2022-23.

“He’s a Philly guy and he taught me a lot about college basketball,” Lilley said. “He’s a great coach and an all-around great guy. He’s really good, so I can’t wait to see how he does this year.”