With a chance to clinch its first outright City Series championship since 2009-10, Temple lost to Penn, 77-57.

The Quakers (6-7) ended a three-game skid while snapping Temple’s four-game winning streak. Second-chance points and a 30-point performance from junior point guard Jordan Dingle lifted Penn to a blowout victory before an 18-day break between games. His 120 points in Big 5 play are a City Series record, the most since Cliff Anderson’s 116 in 1966-67.

“I so desperately wanted to outright win [the Big 5] because it makes a statement,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said. “My biggest concern is how we played. Nothing worked.”

The Owls’ struggles in rebounding, defending, and the free-throw shooting kept them from clinching the title outright, forcing them to root for Saint Joseph’s (4-5) to beat Villanova (4-5) next Saturday.

Statistical leaders

Dingle’s 30 points were a game high, followed by Max Martz’s 14. Dingle’s six assists also were a game-high.

Temple guard Khalif Battle led the Owls with 14 points on 36.3% shooting.

Temple center Jamille Reynolds and Penn forward Andrew Laczkowski tied for a game-high nine rebounds. Reynolds had 13 points to go along with it.

What we saw

Saturday’s game featured two 2022 first-team All-Big 5 guards in Dingle and Temple redshirt sophomore Damian Dunn. However, Dunn struggled in his team’s quest for the outright 2022-23 Big 5 championship, while Dingle led the Quakers all afternoon with scoring and facilitation.

“Dunn and Battle are two guards that we have tremendous respect for,” Dingle said. “That was reflected in our defensive intensity. We know what they’re capable of.”

Penn’s win wasn’t a one-man show, however, as forwards Martz and Nick Spinoso had success scoring on the interior, combining for 22 points. The Quakers used a combination of transition buckets, backdoor cuts, and pull-up jumpers to score efficiently and keep the Owls (6-5) at an arm’s length.

Momentum shifts

Two Hysier Miller turnovers and defensive breakdowns facilitated a 7-0 Penn run for a 42-35 lead at the 15:03 mark of the second half.

Temple clawed back over the ensuing four minutes by making four straight shot attempts. However, it wasn’t enough as Penn had made eight in a row, including the run. The Owls then put together a string of defensive stops and tied the game, 53-53, on a Khalif Battle and-one with 8:49 remaining.

Temple then went into a scoring drought that lasted more than three minutes, and Penn’s 15-1 iced the game.

“We went over at great length how these guys play offensively,” McKie said. “We weren’t able to get out of our own way.”

The Owls didn’t score in the final 2 minutes, 24 seconds and hadn’t made a field goal in the final 8:49.

“We had a real good culture of defense here when we won the Big 5 championship,” Penn head coach Steve Donahue said. “If you allow Temple time and space, they are really good. Somehow, you’ve got to mess their timing up.”

Up next

The Owls will play at Ole Miss (6-2) in their second-to-last nonconference game of the season next Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network). For Penn it’s a Dec. 28 matchup against Division II Wilkes University (5-4, 1-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) at the Palestra (2 p.m., ESPN+).

