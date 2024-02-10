Meet the Temple freshman guard soaring just as much off the court as he is while on it

Nor’Quante Berry has been a welcome addition to Temple’s men’s basketball team, even as the redshirt freshman has to deal with serious matters off the court.

In addition to making sure he’s checking the boxes for coach Adam Fisher, the Providence transfer, more commonly referred to as just Quante, routinely checks in on a pair of immediate family members with lupus, the autoimmune disease that attacks healthy organs and tissues.

Berry’s sister, Nora, and his mother, Quran, are dealing with the disease. Nora was the first in the family get the diagnosis, in 2016.

“I didn’t understand what lupus was,” Berry said, recalling the time he learned of his sister’s diagnosis. “I was just sad for her. Like I wasn’t understanding and I know she wasn’t understanding what was going on. I was scared.”

‘My sister isn’t alone’

Five years later, Quante’s mother felt she could have the disease as well but never sought to get tested. It took three years after Nora’s diagnosis, but when she finally did, Berry said, Quran found out she also had it.

“It’s tough, but I think it’s a lot better for them [to be together],” Berry said. “My sister isn’t alone. She’s at home with my mom. My mom has seen how hard my sister has fought and sees it as possible. They can be themselves. They can be normal.”

Around the time of Nora’s diagnosis, the family’s Tennessee community rallied around them. They grew up in a small community called Cleveland, where everyone knew each other — and looked out for each other. Through strong support, Nora helped create a brand for lupus awareness six years ago called Happy Souls.

Quante’s coming to Temple has also been a great thing for the Berry family. The Lupus Foundation of America is in Jenkintown. Berry said that both Nora and Quran have connected with the organization about their stories. Berry hosted a Lupus Foundation event earlier in the season and most of the men’s players were there to support him.

‘I was just excited’

Just a day before Berry sat down for this story, he received incredible news:

Nora was in remission.

“I was just excited to hear the news,” Berry said. “We normally don’t discuss it that often or try to make it that big of a topic. [Besides], I talk to my mom and sister every day and there’s a lot more other things going on.”

While Nora‘s lupus is in remission, that is not the case with Quran. The key difference is that Nora’s diagnosis came at a young age while Quran’s did not. As a result, their treatments were also different: Nora underwent chemotherapy, and Quran is on a medicinal regimen.

There is no cure for lupus, but Nora’s being in remission is a huge step. While Quante continues to play basketball, his family will always be on his mind, and they will continue to spread awareness.