Quincy Roche, who as a redshirt junior at Temple was the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year, has decided to spend his final college football season at Miami. He posted his choice on social media on Monday.
In a sense, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end will be playing for his former coach Manny Diaz, who spent 18 days as Temple coach but resigned to take the Miami job in December 2018.
“It is an ironic situation,” Roche said in a telephone interview Monday evening. Adding to the irony is that Miami opens its 2020 season hosting none other than Temple on Sept. 5.
“I am not sure how I feel about that,” Roche said. “Right now I am looking forward to having a great season at Miami.”
He said Miami feels like a great fit. “I visited there and thought it was the right situation for me,” said Roche, who had 49 tackles, 13 sacks and 19 tackles for losses this past season for the 8-5 Owls. “The guys embraced me.”
Roche entered the transfer portal on Dec. 31. He considered all options — applying for the NFL draft, returning to Temple and transferring — and eventually decided on the third.
In December, Roche earned his degree in communications studies, and as a graduate transfer he’ll be immediately eligible at Miami.
Roche’s relationship with Miami strength and conditioning coach David Feeley was another factor in his decision. Feeley had the same job at Temple before being hired by Diaz on Jan. 5, 2019.
“He has had an effect on me,” Roche said of Feeley. “I think it will be a smooth transition and he understands me and we have worked well together.”
Roche is the second Temple graduate transfer to leave for a Power 5 school. Tight end Kenny Yeboah has decided to attend Ole Miss after originally committing to Baylor.
In addition, redshirt junior center Matt Hennessy has decided to enter the NFL draft. Last week, quarterback Todd Centeio, who will be a redshirt junior, announced that he entered the transfer portal.
“It just shows what a great job they have done at Temple in developing players,” Roche said.
He said he will always have a good place in his heart for Temple, but now his attention goes toward Miami, where the immediate challenge will be to beat his former team in the season opener.