Temple men’s basketball adds transfer forward Sam Hofman

Sam Hofman announced his commitment to the Temple men’s basketball team via the transfer portal on Monday via X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 6-foot-5 forward started 23 games for Houston Christian last season, averaging 6.6 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game. Hofman also shot 37.8% from three-point range.

The Huskies went 10-22 and finished sixth in the Southland Conference last season.

Hofman would join Howard transfer Steve Settle as Temple’s forward additions out of the portal. Settle signed with head coach Adam Fisher’s squad in May.

Hofman, who hails from Brussels, Belgium, also has previous international playing experience with the U-18 and U-20 Belgian national teams. He won bronze medals with both squads at the European championships.

Prior to Houston Christian, Hofman spent a year at Salt Lake Community College, and before that played one season for Detroit Mercy.