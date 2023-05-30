Former Temple player Shenita Landry joins Owls basketball staff

Shenita Landry, a Temple women’s basketball star during Dawn Staley’s coaching tenure, is returning to the Owls as director of player personnel.

“We are so excited to bring Shenita Landry back to Broad Street,” head coach Diane Richardson said in announcing the hiring on Tuesday. “Shenita was a decorated member of the Owls’ women’s basketball team and brings her love of Temple and over 13 years as a professional player back with her. We will look for her experience with our player development and alumnae relations.”

Landry starred for the Owls from 2005-09, and Temple made the NCAA Tournament in each of her four seasons. A first-team All-Big 5 player, she finished eighth in program history career blocks (103) and 12th in rebounds (747).

She served as director of basketball operations for America East champion Vermont last season after her 13 seasons as a professional player.

“I’m happy to be back at Temple,” Landry said. “I have great memories as a player here. I’m excited to be a part of Coach Rich’s staff. Now, let’s get to work.”

» READ MORE: Temple women’s basketball signs Texas point guard to 2023 recruiting class