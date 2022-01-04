Temple basketball coach Aaron McKie has been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list and will miss Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game against Central Florida in Orlando at the Addition Financial Arena.

Associate coach Monté Ross will serve as acting coach while McKie is out. Ross spent 10 seasons as head coach at Delaware before joining Temple’s staff in 2019.

The Owls had two Big 5 games postponed against Drexel and Villanova because of COVID-19 issues this season.

Temple is 7-6 this season and is coming off a 66-61 loss against then-No. 12 Houston on Jan. 2.