Temple’s offense, while resilient, must produce better results before entering conference play

With the Owls are at the beginning of a rebuild with head coach Adam Fisher, the 2023 season has had its fair share of ups and downs. Yet Fisher has managed to lead his team to a 7-6 record.

To wrap up its non-conference schedule, Temple participated in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Owls went 1-2 during the weekend, finishing in seventh place.

With conference play around the corner, here is the good, the bad and the ugly of the Owls’ season so far:

The Good: Resiliency

Not much has consistently gone right for the Owls this season. However, they have shown ability to be resilient.

One example came in their 106-99 triple-overtime win against La Salle. The Explorers controlled the first two overtime periods, but the Owls hit shots to extend the game when it mattered. In the third overtime period, Temple ran away with the victory.

“They’re so resilient,” Fisher said following the win. “When things don’t go our way at certain times, our guys just always come back, they’re ready.”

Only weeks later, the Owls found themselves down 23 points with less than three minutes remaining in the first half against Virginia Commonwealth. Temple went on to win the second half, 47-37, but VCU’s lead proved to be insurmountable, resulting in a 87-78 Dec. 16 loss.

Rebuilding a program is going to take time, but the fight Fisher’s team has shown is not only a good sign for conference play but the foreseeable future.

The Bad: Shooting

Temple has flat out been bad shooting the ball this year. The Owls sit at 343rd in the country in field goal percentage and are shooting a lowly 38%. Their three-point percentage isn’t any better, as they’ve converted on just 31% of attempts.

For insight on how poorly the Owls are shooting

Hammer’s graph shows that Temple misses the majority of their threes. He further describes those lower ranked offenses as “hard to watch,” which can be true for the Owls at times.

Since their best three-point shooting display of the season (38%) against Ole Miss, the Owls have shot better than 34% from deep twice.

Temple’s poor shooting followed them to Hawaii as they shot 28-96 (29%) from beyond the arc over the weekend. Following their 80-56 loss to Nevada, in which they shot 32% from three, Fisher acknowledged his team has to shoot better.

“We’ll keep working and figure it out together,” Fisher said.

The team that showed up in Hawaii can’t show up during conference play, not if the Owls want to make any noise in the American.

The Ugly: Scoring Droughts

Temple has gone on some lengthy, game-changing scoring droughts throughout the course of the season. These droughts have lasted as long as seven minutes, and have allowed other teams to swing momentum in their favor.

With under three minutes remaining in the first half against Columbia, Shane Dezonie drilled a three that pushed Temple’s lead to six. The Owls didn’t score for another six minutes, allowing Columbia to take a lead they’d never relinquish.

As was the case on this night, Temple’s droughts are usually filled with bad turnovers, questionable shot selection and overall poor execution. Meanwhile, the American is home seven teams in the top 150 of scoring offense. The Owls will need to find a way to consistently get buckets and eliminate these scoring droughts once conference play begins.